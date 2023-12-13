Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,891 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Restaurant Brands International worth $66,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE QSR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 75,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,416. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

