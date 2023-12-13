MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $63,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $23,100,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $23.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,593.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,885. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,382.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,301.91. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,660.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

