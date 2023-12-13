Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 908,973 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908,973 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.16% of Manulife Financial worth $56,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,721,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,526,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,424,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,221 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,212,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,195,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

MFC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. 421,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,208. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

