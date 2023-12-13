Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $53,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.02. 72,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,639. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

