Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,040 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Barrick Gold worth $51,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,362 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. 2,029,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,124,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

