Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,090 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.29% of Pembina Pipeline worth $49,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.39. 126,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,458. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

