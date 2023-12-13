Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $38.68 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.16% of CDW worth $38,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 94.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.10. 82,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.67. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

