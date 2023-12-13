IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $37,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after buying an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.70. 136,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,380. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

