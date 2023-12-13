Getaround (GETR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Getaround Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GETR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. Getaround has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getaround

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getaround during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Getaround in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getaround in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getaround during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getaround during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc operates an online marketplace for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company offers Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace connects guests who want instant access to cars nearby 24/7 for a variety of use cases. It rents convertibles, minivan, luxury, cargo van, SUV/jeep, coupe/sedan, pickup truck, and hatchback/wagon.

