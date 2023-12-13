Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. 5,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,465. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CENT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146 shares in the company, valued at $5,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after buying an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth $876,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

