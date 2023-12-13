PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.310-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.200-1.230 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.79.

Get PG&E alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCG

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 1,039,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,234,623. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 162.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.