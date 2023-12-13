New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.87. 31,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,549. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Jersey Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 107.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 34.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after buying an additional 306,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at $339,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

