Litecoin Cash Trading Up 17.8% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $134.11 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,210,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,194,496.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00471248 USD and is up 13.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
