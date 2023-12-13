Deliveroo (ROO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Deliveroo (LON: ROO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/6/2023 – Deliveroo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 142 ($1.78) to GBX 166 ($2.08). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Deliveroo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 145 ($1.82). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Deliveroo had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/28/2023 – Deliveroo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 150 ($1.88). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Deliveroo Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ROO traded down GBX 7.10 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 131.30 ($1.65). 547,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.56. Deliveroo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 76.82 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.40 ($1.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,313.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.