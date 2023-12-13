Codorus Valley Bancorp’s (CVLY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of CVLY stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 89,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,057. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,822.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Petiole USA ltd grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 6,182,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 5,974,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 418,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

