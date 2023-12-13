DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $136.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.48. 371,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,150. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 131.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

