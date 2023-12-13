PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) PT Raised to $44.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 114,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.99. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $804,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $3,061,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 808,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,344 shares of company stock worth $4,559,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Amundi acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

