Wells Fargo & Company Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $175.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.90. 554,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,405. The stock has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,500 shares of company stock worth $23,597,850. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

