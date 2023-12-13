Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at UBS Group

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. 21,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,205. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

