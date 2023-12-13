Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) PT Raised to $5.30 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.60 to $5.30 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UGP. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. 249,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,518 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,605,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 275,341 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

