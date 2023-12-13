Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

BSX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,273 shares of company stock worth $13,959,846. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

