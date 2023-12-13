Wells Fargo & Company Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $170.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Waste Connections stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $146.59.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

