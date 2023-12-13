The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Up 48.1% in November

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the November 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:WEDXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 62,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,589. Westaim has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

