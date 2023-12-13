The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Up 48.1% in November

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the November 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Westaim Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:WEDXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 62,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,589. Westaim has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.
Westaim Company Profile
