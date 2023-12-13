Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Up 52.5% in November

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,800 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the November 15th total of 206,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VOYJF remained flat at $26.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17.

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

