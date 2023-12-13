Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NXP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. 11,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 212,452 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 420,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

