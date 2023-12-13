Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE:NXC remained flat at $12.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.