Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IQI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,546. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 166,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 74,880 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.