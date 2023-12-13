Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

IIM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. 50,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,957. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $12.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 226,483 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

