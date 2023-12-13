Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 7,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

