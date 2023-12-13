Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0278 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
VPV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,793. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $209,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,430,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,063,252.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 37,465 shares of company stock worth $360,270 over the last quarter.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
