Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0278 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

VPV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,793. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $209,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,430,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,063,252.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 37,465 shares of company stock worth $360,270 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

