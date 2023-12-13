AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0209 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

AWF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 30,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,942. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

