Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAN stock remained flat at $10.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 9,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,508. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

