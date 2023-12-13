Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Shares of NXJ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,213. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.20.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $133,338.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,063,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,313,205.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 914,734 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,279.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
