Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NVG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 185,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after buying an additional 616,278 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 114.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.