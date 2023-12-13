Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 126,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 79.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 108.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,615 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

