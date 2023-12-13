Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. 112,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,455. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.