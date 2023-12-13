Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BXMX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. 21,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,367. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $189,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

