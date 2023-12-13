Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NMZ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

In other news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $35,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

