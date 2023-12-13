Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 18,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,942. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.