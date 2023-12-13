Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 18,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,942. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,421 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,343,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 323.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.