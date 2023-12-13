Dean Capital Management Has $899,000 Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.15% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.73. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

