Dean Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $364,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.03.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

