Dean Capital Management Reduces Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,541,000 after acquiring an additional 54,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

