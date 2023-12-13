QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stake Lifted by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,549 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. QCR comprises approximately 1.5% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.17% of QCR worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 172.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 69.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 59.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $914.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. QCR had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on QCR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

