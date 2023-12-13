Dean Capital Management Purchases New Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. ONE Gas makes up approximately 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OGS. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

