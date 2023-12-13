Dean Capital Management Purchases 7,235 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dean Capital Management raised its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Camden National comprises approximately 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.31% of Camden National worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Camden National Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CAC opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $516.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Camden National had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

