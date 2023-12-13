Dean Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust makes up 1.7% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,680,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $592.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.85. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

