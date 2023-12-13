Dean Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $785.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.43. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -40.48%.

In other news, Director James G. Morris acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,104.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,900 shares in the company, valued at $446,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Morris acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,995 shares in the company, valued at $357,104.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,100 shares of company stock worth $237,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

