Dean Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.30% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $166.51 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.86 and a fifty-two week high of $193.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.90.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.35%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

