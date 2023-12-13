Dean Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth comprises about 2.2% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,673,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,462 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,239,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth approximately $24,373,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $26,738,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after acquiring an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.7 %

EQC stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.