Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Position Trimmed by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management decreased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust comprises 2.6% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515,172 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.